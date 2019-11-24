These Man United fans on Solskjaer’s ‘sackable’ comments after draw vs Sheffield

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to have angered some fans with his comments after the Red Devils drew against Sheffield United.

The Manchester outfit pulled off an impressive comeback only for Scotsman Oli McBurnie to score a stoppage time equaliser for the Blades.

Solskjaer surprisingly told Sky Sports after the exciting clash that: “The difference between this year’s team and last year’s is huge. Last year we would’ve been 3, 4 or 5 down.”

United are now 9th in the league but a win today would have saw them jump into 5th place. It seems as though the Red Devils missed a glorious opportunity to reignite their challenge for a top four spot.

Take a look at what the Norwegian had to day after the 3-3 draw, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Here’s how some of the club’s supporters reacted to Solskjaer’s post-match comments:

Solskjaer certainly hasn’t done himself any favours with his post-match comments, the pressure will be mounting on the United legend after another disappointing performance.

It’s absolutely essential that United build some momentum as we await the hectic December and Christmas schedule. The Red Devils’ next three leagues clashes are against Aston Villa, Tottenham and cross-town rivals Manchester City.

Going off of recent performance it’s hard to believe that United have what it takes to win any of these games comfortably.

The clash against Tottenham is arguably bigger than the Manchester derby, it would be massive for Solskjaer to get a win over his predecessor Jose Mourinho.