Alan Shearer slammed Arsenal following their draw against Southampton at the Emirates yesterday.

The Gunners had to come back from behind twice to salvage a point against the Saints. Danny Ings opened the scoring for Southampton before Alexandre Lacazette netted the equaliser. James Ward-Prowse’s penalty was saved by Bernd Leno but he scored from the rebound to restore the Saints’ lead before Lacazette levelled again during stoppage time.

Yesterday’s result was Arsenal’s seventh winless one in their last ten matches and Unai Emery’s job could soon be in Jeopardy.

Shearer slammed the Gunners for their performance and feels that they are getting worse under Emery. As quoted by fooball.london, the Premier League’s all-time top scorer told on Match of the Day: “I don’t see him getting out of it because I don’t see Arsenal improving. They’re getting worse. Where do we start?” he questioned. “They were sloppy, so bad defensively. The goal here is incredible. Bright from Southampton but look at that, six of them, including the manager, moaning to the referee.

“Southampton are too quick for them, too bright for them, and look at David Luiz, by the time it hits the back of the net, he hasn’t even tracked back into the 18-yard box. It’s in the back of the net, it’s too late, switching off.”

Arsenal have fallen down to seventh in the Premier League table and could fall further if Manchester United beat Sheffield United or the latter manages at least a draw.

Things are definitely not looking good for the Gunners at present and if this continues, Emery might be sacked. Arsenal next face Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday before playing Norwich City at Carrow Road this weekend.