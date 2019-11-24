Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly decided to give Christian Eriksen the green light to complete a transfer to Real Madrid.

According to Don Balon, it seems the Portuguese tactician does not hold out much hope of persuading Eriksen to stay at the club as he edges closer to the end of his contract.

Don Balon explain that, from Mourinho’s point of view, he’s ready to sanction Eriksen’s exit, though it may be more complicated than that.

The Spanish outlet go on to say that former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino’s potential move to the Bernabeu could end up changing the Denmark international’s mind about the move.

It seems the pair did not have the best relationship at Tottenham, according to Don Balon, so it will be interesting to see where both end up in the near future.

Pochettino seems likely to have his pick of top jobs around Europe after being rather harshly sacked by THFC, while Eriksen is also a world class talent who could surely play for most top teams in the world.

It’s certainly an early blow for Mourinho to have to deal with this likely loss as Spurs manager, but he only started the former Ajax man on the bench against West Ham on Saturday as he picked up a win in his first game in charge.