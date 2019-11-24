Unai Emery closer to Arsenal sack as reports explain likelihood of audacious Mauricio Pochettino swoop

Unai Emery is reportedly running out of time at Arsenal after another poor result and performance in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to Southampton.

The Spanish tactician just doesn’t look good enough for a club of this size after a highly unconvincing year and a half in the job now, and it seems the club are now preparing to make a change.

According to the Daily Mirror, Emery is edging closer to leaving the Emirates Stadium due to concerns at board level.

The report explains Arsenal are taking their first steps towards replacing Emery, though they are also still thought to be keen to give him time.

Mikel Arteta is mentioned by the Mirror as a strong candidate to come in as manager after an impressive stint as part of Pep Guardiola’s coaching team at Manchester City.

Other potential candidates such as former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri and, most intriguingly, recently-sacked Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino are mentioned by the Daily Mail.

Although it’s seen as unlikely that the Argentine would end up at Arsenal due to his Spurs connections, it seems he does have admirers within the Emirates, according to the Mail.

Most AFC fans would surely love to see Pochettino replace Emery as he’d surely be a huge upgrade based on the fine work he did on a limited budget at Tottenham.

Allegri seems less ideal in terms of his style of football and the very different circumstances he worked under at Juventus, while Arteta is surely a big gamble due to his lack of experience.