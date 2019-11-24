Video: “Can you please retire?” These fans slam Phil Jones as he costs Manchester United again with poor defending vs Sheffield United

There are some players that make you wonder how can they continue to get picked? Phil Jones could probably do a job as a defender for a lower Premier League team, but he is nowhere near good enough to play for a team like Manchester United.

Sheffield United have proven they are a capable and exciting team to watch, so Man United need to be at their best to beat them, especially at the back.

John Fleck opened the scoring thanks to this woeful piece of defending from Phil Jones:

BLADES PUT MAN UNITED TO THE SWORD! ?? Mousset gets in behind Jones and pulls it back for Fleck to eventually scramble over the line. ? Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

He needs to be stronger and more aware as he runs towards the byline at that point. These fans certainly think he shouldn’t be in the side and have reacted furiously to his efforts:

Phil jones can you please retire nd do the favour on our team.. #pathetic #MUFC — Gopal verma ? (@calm_introvert) November 24, 2019

Always wonder why Phil Jones is still at #MUFC. Because he’s English? A giant of a man tumbling over at the slightest touch by any player big or small. — Matthew Ndure (@Matchae1) November 24, 2019

Phil Jones can you just retire — Fran D (@FranUtd) November 24, 2019

Jesus. Mousset playing like a prime Karim Benzema. Certainly knows how to pick a pass and also how to finish. Talking of finishing, Phil Jones is finished. Should just retire now. — Pantomath (@PotterBaII) November 24, 2019

Jones should do the honorable thing and retire. — Geraint Roberts (@Gezzyroberts) November 24, 2019

When you consider that Sheffield United were in League One not long ago it’s fairly incredible to see them where they are now, but it shouldn’t surprise anyone if they go on to win this game today.