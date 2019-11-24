Video: “Can you please retire?” These fans slam Phil Jones as he costs Manchester United again with poor defending vs Sheffield United

Menu

There are some players that make you wonder how can they continue to get picked? Phil Jones could probably do a job as a defender for a lower Premier League team, but he is nowhere near good enough to play for a team like Manchester United.

Sheffield United have proven they are a capable and exciting team to watch, so Man United need to be at their best to beat them, especially at the back.

John Fleck opened the scoring thanks to this woeful piece of defending from Phil Jones:

He needs to be stronger and more aware as he runs towards the byline at that point.  These fans certainly think he shouldn’t be in the side and have reacted furiously to his efforts:

When you consider that Sheffield United were in League One not long ago it’s fairly incredible to see them where they are now, but it shouldn’t surprise anyone if they go on to win this game today.

