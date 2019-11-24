Menu

Video: De Gea pulls off STUNNING double save for Manchester United vs Sheffield

Manchester United superstar David de Gea had to show off his cat-like reflexes just 10 minutes into today’s Premier League clash against Sheffield United.

The ace pushed away a lovely volley from John Lundstram before scrambling pack to the centre of his goal to stop David McGoldrick’s close-range header.

Take a look at the Spaniard’s stunning stops below:

The 29-year-old has shown that he’s certainly earning his keep, the Mirror report that the star stopper is United’s highest-earner with a staggering wage of £375,000-a-week.

It looks as though De Gea is getting back to his best after some struggles over the past year.

