Video: De Gea pulls off STUNNING double save for Manchester United vs Sheffield

Manchester United superstar David de Gea had to show off his cat-like reflexes just 10 minutes into today’s Premier League clash against Sheffield United.
The ace pushed away a lovely volley from John Lundstram before scrambling pack to the centre of his goal to stop David McGoldrick’s close-range header.
Take a look at the Spaniard’s stunning stops below:
DE GEA DOUBLE SAVE!
The Spaniard keeps Man United out of trouble with a fine double save. Should McGoldrick score from there?
The 29-year-old has shown that he’s certainly earning his keep, the Mirror report that the star stopper is United’s highest-earner with a staggering wage of £375,000-a-week.
It looks as though De Gea is getting back to his best after some struggles over the past year.