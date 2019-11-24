Video: Keeper scores from his own box after the opposing goalie came up for a corner

It’s one of the greatest sights in football when a keeper makes the long gallop up the pitch to join the attack for a late corner kick.

It’s never been explained why the corner taker always ignores the actual outfielders who have experience of trying to score in order to aim for the keeper every single time, but it just adds to the excitement.

If anybody ever wondered why managers are usually reluctant to send the keeper forward, this clip is a pretty good example:

¡¿TE LO PERDISTE?! ?? ¡ASÍ FUE EL GOLAZO DE NUESTRO PORTERO @TONORODRIGUEZ1! ? pic.twitter.com/OxUS1xgVbj — CHIVAS (@Chivas) November 24, 2019

Whoa ? The goalkeeper really scored from his own box. (via @Chivas) pic.twitter.com/2yCCaF3chv — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 24, 2019

There’s no chance the opposing keeper is getting back to stop it, but it’s still some effort to find the target from inside your own box.

The Chivas keeper has to hit it over a few defenders and avoid having the ball bounce over the bar or drift wide, it’s a very impressive effort.