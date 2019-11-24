Video: Mason Greenwood pounces to level for Man United vs Sheffield United

Well this has come from nowhere. Sheffield United completely dominated Manchester United for the first 70 minutes of the game but it’s been completely turned on it’s head.

Brandon Williams got his side back into the game with a lovely finish, before Mason Greenwood leveled things up moments afterwards. It’s a great ball from Rashford and Greenwood shows some great instincts to guide the ball home:

It took an even bigger turn minutes later when Rashford actually put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men in front. Can they hold on for an important victory?

