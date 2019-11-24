Video: McBurnie’s late equaliser vs Man United stands after VAR review for handball

In the 90th minute of this evening’s Premier League clash between Manchester United and Sheffield, Callum Robinson managed to play a pinpoint pass into forward Oli McBurnie despite being under immense pressure.

23-year-old forward McBurnie looked as though he rescued the Blades with a dramatic late equaliser after bundling the ball into the back of the net.

The ace’s heroics were close to being forgotten as VAR was consulted to determine whether or not the striker handled the ball before scoring. The review deemed that the ball stuck the star’s shoulder and the goal stood.

Take a look at the VAR review of the Scotsman’s equaliser below:

What an ending to the game. Sheffield were solid for the most part of the game and definitely deserved at least a share of the spoils from the tie.