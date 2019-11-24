Menu

Video: ‘Needs to be sold’ – These Man United fans slam star after Lys Mousset’s stunning goal

Some Manchester United fans have blasted midfielder Andreas Pereira after his costly error that led to Lys Mousset scoring for Sheffield United.

The Brazilian midfielder took a heavy touch and subsequently lost the ball to Mousset, allowing the Blades star to spark a counter-attack.

Mousset charged forward before receiving the ball back off his teammate and curling it into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Take a look at the Mousset’s stunning strike below:

Here’s how some fans reacted to Pereira’s blunder:

Should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drop Pereira after today’s performance?

