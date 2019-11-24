Video: ‘Needs to be sold’ – These Man United fans slam star after Lys Mousset’s stunning goal

Some Manchester United fans have blasted midfielder Andreas Pereira after his costly error that led to Lys Mousset scoring for Sheffield United.

The Brazilian midfielder took a heavy touch and subsequently lost the ball to Mousset, allowing the Blades star to spark a counter-attack.

Mousset charged forward before receiving the ball back off his teammate and curling it into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Take a look at the Mousset’s stunning strike below:

Lys Mousset goal Sheffield United vs Manchester United 2-0 #SHUMUNpic.twitter.com/jEXZYO6NM6 — ZWODDEYT™ (@ZWODDEYT) November 24, 2019

Here’s how some fans reacted to Pereira’s blunder:

Pereira need to be sold now. Don’t wait for January! #MUFC — KAL ? (@Kal_Noray) November 24, 2019

Worst player in our team — Football Content (@Bilalblair) November 24, 2019

Pereira already gave them another goal. What does it take to replace him?! A bicycle kick own goal?? #MUFC — United Always (@UnitedAlways1) November 24, 2019

Pereira gives away possession, in horrible place allowing Sheffield straight through. Worst CM I’ve seen at United. — Rock of Gibraltar (@Rock_ofGibralta) November 24, 2019

Andreas Pereira giving it away so easily again. Game over. Impossible to defend anything we’ve seen today. — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) November 24, 2019

I haven’t seen him have a good game yet — Phil Glover (@GloverPhil) November 24, 2019

