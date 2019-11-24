Video: Rashford scores for Man United after fine team move vs Sheffield

In the 78th minute of this evening’s Premier League clash between Manchester United and Sheffield United, Daniel James charged down the left-wing to spark an opportunity for the Red Devils.

The Welshman beat his man before playing a lovely one-two pass with Anthony Martial. The lightning fast winger cut the ball back in the box for Marcus Rashford to slot the ball into the back of the net.

Wonderkid Mason Greenwood drew Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side level less than two minutes earlier. The Red Devils certainly left it late to get going.

Take a look at the England international’s potential winner below:

RASHFORD!!! The academy lads have turned the game on its head for us ? #MUFC #SHUMUN pic.twitter.com/cvF9oMsmct — UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) November 24, 2019

With Oli McBurnie’s late equaliser, Rashford’s effort ultimately wasn’t enough to seal a victory for the Manchester outfit.

Should Solskjaer’s position be under question after his side’s performance today?