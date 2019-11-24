Zidane sends message to the Real Madrid fans over their treatment of Gareth Bale

Any hopes that the Gareth Bale flag story might start to fade away were dashed by the Real Madrid fans who jeered him at every opportunity during their win over Real Sociedad last night.

The Bernabeu faithful could be heard booing him during the warm up and it became even more obvious when he was jeered onto the pitch as he was subbed on.

The situation isn’t healthy and something does need to be done about it. It might lead to some speculation that Bale could look for a potential move in January, but Zinedine Zidane has sent his own message to the fans.

Sky Sports News reported on some comments made by Zidane following the game. He was speaking about the Bale situation when he said the following:

“There is too much noise with Bale, he wants to be here and do as well as he can, that’s why we don’t want to talk too much about this. He is integrated into the group and he wants to play well, just like everyone else.”

“I hope this doesn’t continue throughout the season. We want the fans to be with us from the start of the game to the end but we can’t control this. The fans have the right to do what they want but I ask them to support everyone. ”

It’s clear that Bale is still in the manager’s plans, so the fans will need to learn to accept him again regardless of their current feelings. Real face a run of fixtures where they are away from home a lot of the time, which might be the best thing for Bale just now.

If he can build up a decent run of form then it shouldn’t take them too long to get over it.