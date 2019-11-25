Barcelona are reportedly making a number of plans in the transfer market as club chief Eric Abidal plans a major squad revamp.

The Catalan giants could end up making a raid on Chelsea as a result, with defender Andreas Christensen mentioned as one of their top targets in a report from Football Espana.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea would definitely let Christensen go, though it’s certainly fair to say the Denmark international has struggled to make much of an impression in his time at Stamford Bridge.

Despite previously impressing on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, Christensen has not really looked good enough for the Blues, though that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll rush to let him go.

Frank Lampard’s side have been under a transfer ban and are still waiting to find out if that will be lifted in January.

If not, they could do without selling potentially useful squad players until they have the chance to sign replacements.

Christensen has long looked a promising young talent, though, and may well push for a move in order to play more regularly, especially at a big club like Barcelona.