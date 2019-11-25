Man City boss Pep Guardiola has conceded that he’ll have to make do without talisman Sergio Aguero after he picked up an injury at the weekend.

The reigning Premier League champions secured a 2-1 win over Chelsea at the Etihad on Saturday, responding to Liverpool’s win earlier in the day to keep themselves nine points adrift of the leaders.

SEE MORE: Video: Pep Guardiola jokes about Jurgen Klopp’s “beautiful smile” and suggests Liverpool and Man City swap trophies

However, it appears as though it came at a price as after limping off in the second half, Aguero now faces a spell on the sidelines, according to his coach.

As reported by Sky Sports, Guardiola has suggested that the Argentine international will be ruled out of action for a “few weeks”, which is a major blow when considering just how influential their frontman continues to be for the team.

The 31-year-old has bagged 13 goals in 16 games so far this season, but the pressure will now shift to Gabriel Jesus to step up and deliver in his absence, while there are big games coming up for City too.

While they’ll hope that Aguero can recover in time for their hectic festive period, the report from Sky Sports above suggests that he will sit out the Manchester derby against United on December 7.

Before that, they face Shakhtar Donetsk, Newcastle United and Burnley, and so it will hurt them to lose Aguero as they look to continue to rack up wins across competitions.

For now though, they will certainly be hoping that Aguero doesn’t suffer any setbacks during his touted recovery timeline, as given it’s a muscular injury, Man City will have to be cautious and avoid rushing him back as it could easily be aggravated if he returns too soon.