Napoli have suffered an injury blow ahead of their clash with Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday night as Lorenzo Insigne has been ruled out.

The Italian giants travel to Anfield for the crunch encounter this week as the two sides scrap it out for top spot in Group E.

Liverpool currently lead the way with nine points from their opening four games, with Napoli sitting in second place with eight points.

Red Bull Salzburg will still feel as though they have a chance of causing a major upset though as they trail Napoli by four points, and so there is real importance to this clash between the Serie A outfit and the Merseyside giants this week.

In turn, the last thing that Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti needed was an injury blow, but as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, that’s exactly what he has been dealt as captain Insigne has been ruled out of the trip to Liverpool.

The 28-year-old suffered a blow to his arm during the draw with AC Milan this past weekend, an issue which forced him off in the second half as he looked to be in some discomfort on the bench.

As confirmed in the club’s tweet below as they announced their squad for the Liverpool game, there was no place for the Italian international and so he will sit out and hope his teammates can get the job done without him this week.

It’s a blow for Napoli considering that Insigne has bagged four goals and six assists in 15 appearances so far this season, and so in contrast, it will be a boost for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp as they’ll have one less key attacking figure to prepare for and to nullify as they look to secure what could be three crucial points.