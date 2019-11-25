Real Madrid face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this week, and Zinedine Zidane has named his squad for the encounter.

It’s a crucial clash for the Spanish giants as ultimately if they wish to keep alive their hopes of topping Group A, they’ll need to secure all three points.

PSG currently lead the way on 12 points, while Los Blancos sit in second spot with seven, but they have a comfortable five-point buffer over Club Brugge which means this is potentially a shoot-out for top spot.

With that in mind, Zidane has unsurprisingly gone for a strong squad, as seen in the club’s tweet below, but ultimately the decision to leave Vinicius Jr out hasn’t gone down particularly well.

According to AS, it has been reported that there is no injury issue and Zidane has simply left the Brazilian starlet out for the fourth time in the last six games, and that will undoubtedly raise concerns over his long-term future at the Bernabeu if he has fallen down the pecking order.

The 19-year-old hasn’t been able to kick on as expected so far this season after an impressive debut campaign in Spain, as he has managed just one goal and one assist in 11 outings.

In turn, the numbers would perhaps support Zidane’s decision to go with other options, but that still seemingly isn’t enough to avoid a reaction from the fans below who clearly want to see Vinicius still involved to continue to improve and develop his game.

With his lack of opportunities so far this season in mind, it remains to be seen if a loan move elsewhere would perhaps be beneficial for all concerned to allow him to gain regular playing time to improve. For now though, Zidane will be fully focused on the task in hand and that’s securing a much-needed win over PSG.

Vinicius ? — Todd Packin (@el_guapo99) November 25, 2019

*SAD VINICIUS NOISES* — Deanner (@Da_Deanner) November 25, 2019

Vinicius isn’t in it again — Sway Makeveli (@MakeveliSway) November 25, 2019

Vini??? — Poozo ee (@_Rfquayson) November 25, 2019

Where is Vinicious ? — TR3NDY (@DJTR3NDY) November 25, 2019