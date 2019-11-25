Cristiano Ronaldo set for comeback after Juventus absence as Sarri plays down talk of rift

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to Instagram to confirm that he’s set to make his comeback for Juventus against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this week.

The 34-year-old was substituted in back-to-back games before the international break with his side needing to find a winning goal, before he was then left out of the squad to face Atalanta this past weekend.

That came despite the fact that he impressed over the break for Portugal as he bagged four goals in two games to help them secure EURO 2020 qualification, while there has been ongoing talk of a possible rift between him and Juve boss Maurizio Sarri.

However, as noted by the Independent, Sarri has dismissed any suggestion that there have been any arguments between the pair, as he insisted that their relationship “is good”.

Instead, the Italian tactician looked at Ronaldo’s disappointed and frustrated reaction to coming off as a good sign that he is still motivated to be at the top, and so time will tell whether or not the decisions pay off in the long term in the club’s bid to win major honours this season.

Ronaldo has also now seemingly ended any talk of ongoing tension at Juventus, as he posted the below on Instagram to confirm that he was indeed back in contention to feature this week as Sarri has also been keen to stress that his talisman has been struggling with a knee problem in recent weeks.

Time will tell if he gets the nod to start, but it sounds as though there is a happy camp in Turin and any talk of issues between the superstar and his coach are off the mark.

Getting back on the scoresheet in a win for the reigning Serie A champions in midweek would certainly silence the detractors, and based on his post below, Ronaldo is feeling healthy and ready to make an impact.