David Moyes is reportedly looking set for a return to Everton to replace the struggling Marco Silva.

According to the Daily Mirror, Silva’s fate at Goodison Park is all but sealed, with Moyes indicating he’d be ready to return to his former club.

The Scot did fine work at Everton in his first spell in charge, leading the side for 11 years between 2002 and 2013.

He then left the Merseysiders to take charge of Manchester United in a surprise move as he was selected as the replacement for the retiring Sir Alex Ferguson.

Moyes did not last long at Old Trafford, failing to see out the first season at the club, and has since had a number of other underwhelming spells with Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham.

Still, the Mirror explain that Moyes looks a strong candidate to perhaps come in on a short-term deal at Everton and help them away from the relegation zone.

The club are currently 15th in the Premier League table, just four points from safety, and an experienced head like Moyes could be ideal to help them tighten up a bit at the back and secure their status in the top flight.