Manchester United have reportedly got some cause for concern over trying to strike a transfer deal for Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international has shown himself to be one of the most exciting young players in Europe this season with a prolific start to the campaign.

Haaland has an incredible record of 26 goals in 18 games so far this term, and it’s little surprise this has seen a number of top clubs linked with him.

The Evening Standard have been among the sources to link Haaland with Man Utd, but a report from The Athletic now suggests the Red Devils have reservations over doing a deal.

The report explains that United are reluctant to have to work with super-agent Mino Raiola again, after a number of complicated recent transfers.

Haaland is the latest big name to be represented by Raiola, so it remains to be seen if this could now get in the way of the 19-year-old sensation moving to Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see if Haaland can maintain his phenomenal recent form and if that might eventually end up persuading MUFC to change their minds about worrying too much about his agent.