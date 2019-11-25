Flamengo fan, 40, dies of heart attack celebrating dramatic Copa Libertadores winner

A Flamengo fan has tragically died at the age of just 40 after suffering a heart attack celebrating the club’s dramatic late Copa Libertadores final victory over River Plate.

Washington Vasconcelos was watching the game with his eight-year-old daughter before suffering the heart attack due to the emotional intensity of the situation.

It’s claimed that Washington exercised regularly and was in apparently good health despite this tragic incident.

He has been described by his family as a huge Flamengo fan, and doctors attempted to save him at hospital though they could not manage it.

A family member said: “He had a heart attack after Flamengo’s second goal. He was a huge Flamengo fan. Maybe it (the heart attack) was because of the emotion.”

Gabriel Barbosa scored the dramatic goals needed to give Flamengo this huge win, but everyone associated with the Brazilian club will no doubt be deeply saddened by this news.