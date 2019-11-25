Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has joked about Jurgen Klopp’s “beautiful smile” after giving a speech just after the Liverpool manager.

Watch the video below as the Spanish tactician seems to enjoy some friendly banter with the watching Klopp, even suggesting the two clubs swap their trophies.

Pep was on top form last night ? pic.twitter.com/lRLc760T3L — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 25, 2019

This is in reference to City pipping Liverpool to last season’s Premier League title, while Klopp got his hands on a trophy Guardiola and City crave – the Champions League.

Still, it’s nice to see that, despite their rivalry, the pair seem to be able to maintain a friendly rivalry, unlike some of the great title races of the past.