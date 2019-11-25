Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has absolutely ripped into his old club for their performance in the 3-3 draw away to Sheffield United.

The Red Devils put in a rather chaotic performance at Bramall Lane, doing well to come back from 2-0 down, though in truth they started so poorly the scoreline could have been far worse.

And then despite going 3-2 up, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men conceded a late equaliser to only come away with a point from the newly-promoted side.

Hargreaves won the Premier League and Champions League during his time at Man Utd so will know all too well that this was far from good enough from the team.

The former England international, speaking on Premier League productions and quoted by the Daily Mirror, did not hold back in his post-match analysis of Solskjaer’s struggling side.

“Good luck making sense of that. For 70 minutes they were dreadful, they really were dreadful – that was probably their worst performance of the season,” he said.

“The first half was a disaster, nothing short of. Sheffield United should have been up by more goals, but he [Solskjaer] made changes.

“The one thing you can take from it is that the young kids stepped up, so almost kind of out with the old, in with the young guys. That’s what you’ll get from today. Because his team shape and the inclusion of Phil Jones did not work.”

Most United fans would probably agree with this, and with Mauricio Pochettino just being sacked by Tottenham, one has to wonder if key figures at Old Trafford might be tempted to make a change in the dugout in the near future.