Jose Mourinho has dismissed the idea of looking to secure a reunion with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and taking him to Tottenham in January.

The 38-year-old is currently set to see his deal with LA Galaxy expire at the end of December, and as per his tweet earlier this month, he has confirmed that he will move on and seek another challenge.

Given he continued to show his quality in MLS, it could be argued that he could still do a job for a side in Europe, and so time will tell whether or not that’s in the pipeline for the former AC Milan, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona and Manchester United star.

However, one destination that can seemingly be ruled out is Tottenham. Mourinho addressed speculation of a possible move for Ibrahimovic in his press conference on Monday, as seen in the video below, and the Portuguese tactician dismissed the idea while noting that he has Harry Kane and so a move for his former United talisman wouldn’t make any sense.

The pair did enjoy a successful stint together at Old Trafford as they won a League Cup and Europa League which followed on from a spell at Inter together too, but it’s not something that is on Mourinho’s radar.

“We have the best striker in England,” said Mourinho, as per the video above. “One of the top two, three strikers in the world.

“It doesn’t make any sense of a striker of Zlatan’s dimensions – a striker in his 30s but that can play at any club in the world – it doesn’t make sense to come to a club where we have Harry Kane.”

It’s a fair point from the Spurs boss, as although adding Ibrahimovic would surely give him a quality option in attack as his side look to compete on multiple fronts moving forward, at this stage of his career, the Swede will surely want more than a back-up role to Kane.

In turn, Mourinho could perhaps look elsewhere in January if he’s keen to strengthen his squad, while he got off to a winning start at Tottenham after their 3-2 victory over West Ham United on Saturday to provide all concerned with an immediate boost after Mauricio Pochettino’s departure last week.