“We know you are ALIVE” – Jlloyd Samuel’s sister accuses wife of FAKING late footballer’s death

The sister of former footballer Jlloyd Samuel has bizarrely accused his wife of faking his death as part of an insurance scam.

Leslie-Ann Samuel, 39, has posted a series of bizarre posts on social media claiming she expects to see her late brother soon.

She said: “Jlloyd we WILL see you soon, in this life.”

She also wrote in another post: “Jlloyd brother we know you are ALIVE and well and we know the DNA the pathologist have is not your DNA .. 100%… Lies…”

Samuel, who played for the likes of Aston Villa and Bolton in his Premier League career, was killed in a car crash in May 2018, aged 37.

However, coroners have now confirmed complaints from the player’s family regarding the way his accident was investigated.

They believe Samuel was not actually at the wheel of his Range Rover when it crashed in Cheshire last year, and wanted to be able to carry out their own DNA tests.

His wife Emma has refused to comment on these allegations, according to a report detailing this whole strange situation in the Sun.