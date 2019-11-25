Jose Mourinho has been told by pundit Garth Crooks that he should consider retiring from football permanently if he can’t succeed under such favourable conditions at Tottenham.

The Portuguese tactician is back in Premier League management after being announced as Spurs’ replacement for Mauricio Pochettino last week, and got off to a winning start over the weekend.

Mourinho’s Tottenham side ended a poor recent run away from home with a 3-2 victory at West Ham, and it will be intriguing to see how he can continue with the north London club.

Despite Spurs not being as big a name as some of the other teams he’s managed, Crooks feels this could be a great set-up for the Special One as he looks to his his career back on track.

Things ended badly for Mourinho in each of his last three jobs at Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid, and Crooks has made it clear he thinks the 56-year-old may just need to pack it all in if he can’t get it right this time.

“The new Tottenham manager has been handed one of the best squads in the country, the best stadium in the world and one of the best academies in the game – and that is all accompanied by state-of-the-art training facilities,” Crooks wrote in his column for BBC Sport.

“If Mourinho can’t win trophies at this club, he should consider retiring from football permanently.

“Let’s face it, that’s why he’s been hired – to win trophies. He can be rude and truculent. However, what he can do is win silverware.

“Regular readers will know that I have been one of Mourinho’s biggest critics over the past two years but Spurs are a very different club to Manchester United and this relationship might work.”