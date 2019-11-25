Liverpool are leading the way in the Premier League this season and are out to defend their Champions League crown, so it would be no surprise if other sides are drawing inspiration from them.

Jurgen Klopp has turned the Merseyside giants into a genuine contender both domestically and in Europe, and more major trophies could be on their way to Anfield in the coming months and years.

With that in mind, it shouldn’t really come as much of a surprise then that other teams are looking at what Liverpool are doing on the pitch and trying to replicate that to suit the players at their disposal.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish seemingly gave away a little hint in his post-match interview after his side’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Monday night, as he revealed what boss Dean Smith has asked from him when playing out on the left wing.

As seen in the video below, the Villa talisman conceded that Smith wants him to play ‘like the Liverpool front three’ when out on the left to act as more of a third striker rather than a left-sided midfielder.

Grealish also showed a humble side to him by noting that he’s aware he’s not on their level, but ultimately he’s proving to be absolutely crucial to Villa’s bid to avoid relegation this season and there is no doubt that the club’s fans value him as highly as the Liverpool faithful do the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Time will tell if Smith’s ideas and demands work in the long run, but Grealish’s return from injury saw Villa get back to winning ways and they’ll hope to kick on heading into the festive period.