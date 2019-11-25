Paul Merson has hailed the form of Liverpool midfielder Fabinho, who has fast become one of the Reds’ most important players.

It took some time for the Brazil international to settle at Anfield following his move from Monaco last season, and Merson admits he wasn’t convinced by him when he first arrived.

There’s no doubt now, however, that Fabinho has proven an excellent purchase by Jurgen Klopp, with his defensive play and range of passing making him the perfect midfield player.

The 26-year-old also recently scored a screamer for Liverpool in their 3-1 Premier League win over Manchester City at Anfield.

That’s a nice bonus to have from a defensive midfielder, and Merson has admitted he must now be one of the first names on Klopp’s team sheet.

“At first I wasn’t [convinced] when he came from Monaco. Now, I think he’s absolutely outstanding, I think he’s one of the first players on the team-sheet,” the Sky Sports pundit is quoted by HITC.

Klopp has truly pulled off a number of masterstrokes in the transfer market since becoming LFC manager, with most of the team now made up of his signings, with Fabinho up there alongside Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Andrew Robertson as his best finds.