Liverpool star Sadio Mane has been showered with praise by pundit Garth Crooks after another big performance for the Reds in their win over Crystal Palace.

Mane scored in the 2-1 victory at Selhurst Park, making it eight goals and two assists in 13 Premier League games so far this season.

It’s not the first time the Senegal international has been one of Liverpool’s stand-out performers, and Crooks is now tipping the 27-year-old as his favourite to win PFA Player of the Year.

Writing in his BBC Sport column, he said: “Sadio Mane is fast becoming my favourite to win the PFA Player of the Year award. His performances so far this season have been wonderful.

“Against Crystal Palace he was, once again, Liverpool’s biggest threat. He refuses to give any defence a moment’s rest.

“That said, the Senegal international might have had a hat-trick in a game that could have finished 3-3. Instead, Liverpool tightened their grip on that elusive Premier League title – and much of that is down to Mane.”

Mane’s Liverpool team-mate Virgil van Dijk won it last year, and Mohamed Salah was another member of this squad to take the prize the previous year.

Mane does look like a deserving winner based on recent form, and it would be quite something for a Liverpool player to win the award for three years running.

LFC fans can take some pride in that, though they would surely just rather see their club finally win the Premier League title after coming so close last season.