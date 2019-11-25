Man Utd are reportedly set to exercise a clause in Timothy Fosu Mensah’s contract which will see him extend his stay at Old Trafford by a further 12 months.

The 21-year-old hasn’t featured this season as he continues to recover from surgery after suffering cruciate ligament damage.

SEE MORE: ‘Really is an absolute joke’ – Neville tears into Man Utd trio over key issue in Sheffield Utd draw

However, a decision needs to be reached on his future with his current deal set to expire next summer, while he can start to talk with other clubs from January onwards.

According to The Sun, with Man Utd holding an option to extend his contract by a year, they are set to trigger that clause and avoid a scenario in which Fosu Mensah leaves for nothing at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen whether or not the two parties can reach an agreement on a longer-term deal next year to see him commit his future, but for now, that would seem like the sensible solution for all concerned, assuming that Fosu Mensah wishes to stay at Old Trafford beyond this season.

The Dutch international has made a total of 21 appearances for Man Utd since making his initial breakthrough in the 2015/16 campaign.

He’s also had loan spells with Crystal Palace and Fulham during that time, but it still remains to be seen whether or not he will earn a long-term future in Manchester, or if the decision to extend his deal is merely a temporary solution.