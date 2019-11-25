Jose Mourinho confirms transfer talks with Christian Eriksen as Tottenham star linked with Real Madrid

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed he’s held talks with Christian Eriksen over his future amid transfer rumours linking him with Real Madrid.

The Denmark international is in the final year of his Spurs contract and could be one of the most tempting free agents on the market next summer.

It may be, however, that Eriksen also leaves Tottenham on the cheap this January, as it would make sense for the north Londoners to let him go while they can still bring in a transfer fee for him.

The former Ajax man is one of the finest creative midfield players in Europe and will be a huge loss for Tottenham, with a number of big clubs surely set to be on alert for him if he moves.

Mourinho, as quoted by the Evening Standard’s Dan Kilpatrick in the tweet below, did not give much away about Eriksen’s future, but says he remains committed to Spurs.

#thfc Mourinho reveals he's had a further conversation with Eriksen about his future. "I'm not going to tell you what we said. Just me and him – and Amazon."

Adds that Eriksen's is "committed, loves the club & is one of us". — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) November 25, 2019

Don Balon recently claimed Mourinho did not seem to hold out much hope of keeping Eriksen, while Calciomercato have linked him with Real Madrid.

If he does move to the Bernabeu, the 27-year-old could be a fine long-term replacement for Luka Modric in the Madrid squad.