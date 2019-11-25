Tottenham are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the potential transfer of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

The Dutchman has shone in the Premier League since leaving Chelsea for Bournemouth a few years ago, and it’s not too surprising to see that it seems only a matter of time before he’s back playing for a big six club again.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are keen on Ake to come in and provide an option at both centre-back and left-back.

The 24-year-old has shown his versatility and quality and seems an ideal pick for Spurs at the moment, especially as they face doubts over a similar style of player in Jan Vertonghen.

The Belgian is nearing the end of his contract with the north London club, so strengthening in defence makes sense as a priority for new manager Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea have also recently been linked with Ake by the Telegraph, who suggest they could also have some edge in any potential transfer battle.

Having sold Ake to the Cherries, it seems the Blues have the option to re-sign him for just £40million, according to the Telegraph.

If true, it remains to be seen if Tottenham can step up their interest and perhaps give the player a more tempting offer, but it looks a challenge if his former club definitely decide to enter the running.