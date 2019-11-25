Manchester United legend Gary Neville has slammed the performances of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James in Sunday’s 3-3 draw against Sheffield United.

The Red Devils were far from at their best in this thrilling encounter at Bramall Lane, which followed what has been a below-par campaign overall from most of this squad.

Still, Neville singled out United’s attacking players in this game, criticising the lack of movement from the front three of Rashford, Martial and James.

Although Rashford did get on the score sheet, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also had to rely on two of his inexperienced youngsters in Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood to pull a couple of goals back.

Martial and James have certainly had better games this season, and Neville branded them “a joke” for the way they played as Man Utd dropped more points this weekend.

“The lack of movement from [Marcus] Rashford, [Anthony] Martial and [Daniel] James is a joke,” Sky Sports pundit Neville is quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“All game. Nothing at all from them. United’s midfield is poor but you expect better from the front three.”

It’s fair to say most MUFC fans would probably agree that some changes need to be made up front as soon as possible.

Solskjaer offloaded both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer and never really replaced them, with some January spending now surely essential if the club are to get back into the top four.