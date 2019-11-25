Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is at the centre of a stunning report coming out in Spain as his future is thrown into major doubt.

There was plenty of transfer speculation surrounding Pogba during the summer, though he ended up staying at Man Utd for the start of the 2019/20 season.

The France international has been out injured for some time now, but Spanish radio station COPE claim he’s now recovered from his injury but is not playing for the club anyway.

The report goes on to say United have now decided they’re prepared to sell Pogba in January if they receive a fee of around €150million for him.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been quoted by the Manchester Evening News as saying the 26-year-old is still not fit enough to play, though he has been a little vague about when he might return.

It may well be that Pogba is not really injured anymore and that a January exit is on the cards as he’s simply being cautious with his fitness.

If this ends up being true, that really will be the nail in the coffin for him in terms of his reputation with Red Devils fans.

Many will already feel Pogba has been a big disappointment in his time at Old Trafford, and this would prove many fans’ fears about his attitude and commitment right.

The report adds that Man Utd are also unhappy with Instagram videos like the one below, which show Pogba playing basketball despite his supposed injury…

Other Instagram activity from Pogba suggests he has genuinely been trying to get fit and recover, but it’s not looking good for him at MUFC as all these clues start to add up…