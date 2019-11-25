Former Tottenham star Jamie Redknapp believes Arsenal manager Unai Emery looks finished at the Emirates Stadium and that Mauricio Pochettino would be an ideal replacement.

The Argentine was just last week sacked by Spurs and replaced by Jose Mourinho, but many neutrals will be puzzled to see such a big name dismissed by his club when Emery continues to stay in his job.

The Spaniard has not looked at all convincing since replacing Arsene Wenger a year and a half ago, and Redknapp says he’d replace him with Pochettino “in a heartbeat”.

In truth, many Gunners fans will probably feel the same at this point, with Pochettino doing hugely impressive work during his time with Tottenham.

One imagines the 47-year-old could also have a number of other top jobs on offer to him soon, so it remains to be seen how likely he’d be to choose Arsenal at this moment in time.

Still, Redknapp has given AFC some encouragement over this potential move, stating that he doesn’t believe Pochettino’s Spurs connections would stop him taking over their bitter north London rivals.

“If I was a decision maker at Arsenal, I’d go for Mauricio Pochettino in a heartbeat. I’m not sure I believe Poch would let his time with Tottenham stop him from taking over,” the pundit wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

“Maybe the reason Spurs decided to go for Jose Mourinho so suddenly was they felt they could not hang around, because their north London rivals might be searching for a new boss soon.

“Unai Emery is under big, big pressure. I have some sympathy for him but he looks a beaten man.”