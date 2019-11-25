Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly in no hurry to jump back into any job in football that comes along.

The Argentine was sacked by Spurs last week and it is little surprise to now see him being linked with a number of big names after doing such a fine job for most of his time in north London.

The Independent give a good analysis of potential destinations for Pochettino as they stress that the 47-year-old will not be swayed by money or the status of a big club as he looks to take time out and reflect after his exit from Tottenham.

Manchester United are one name mentioned, and it makes sense that they might soon be looking for a change in the dugout after a poor start to the season from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

That said, the Independent claim the Red Devils are determined to back the Norwegian tactician’s vision for the club as things stand.

Most fans would surely love to see Man Utd swoop for the far more proven Pochettino as soon as possible, with Solskjaer not looking up to such a big job and likely only landing the role due to his legendary playing career at Old Trafford.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are also mentioned by the Independent as a name that keeps coming up, though the report suggests it would be out of keeping with Pochettino’s character to manage Tottenham’s rivals.

While Gooners would surely take him, the Independent references old quotes from Pochettino about not wanting to manage Barcelona due to having previously coached their rivals Espanyol.

Still, an offer may well come in soon as Unai Emery looks under increasing pressure at the Emirates Stadium, as reported by the Daily Mirror and others.