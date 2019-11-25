‘Solskjaer HAS to spend club’s money in January’ – Man Utd legend urges MUFC boss to make two or three signings

Gary Neville has insisted that Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must make at least two or three signings in the January transfer window.

Speaking on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports, Neville was analysing his former club’s draw with Sheffield United on Sunday, and went on to discuss what is needed to improve the current side.

While making his point that there is a significant lack of experienced and reliable players in what is a young squad, he has implored Solskjaer to demand the money from the club to go out and spend on two or three players in the New Year, as seen in the video below.

Neville was making the point in terms of Solskjaer also doing it to save his own job, as ultimately with the Red Devils down in ninth place still after 13 games of the Premier League campaign, time will perhaps start to run out for the 46-year-old to convince the hierarchy that he can get them where they need to be.

United are currently nine points adrift of fourth spot, and so improvements must be made to ensure that they achieve their short-term objectives.

Further, Neville was keen to stress that should things continue as they are with the absence of quality players who have experience at the highest level, then Solskjaer ultimately runs the risk of not being around to enjoy the ‘fruits of his labour’ in giving so many academy players their chance to shine at senior level in the years to come.