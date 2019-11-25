Gary Neville has described Jose Mourinho’s relationship with Daniel Levy as a ‘marriage of convenience’ after he took the Tottenham job last week.

Spurs moved swiftly after announcing Mauricio Pochettino’s departure as Mourinho was confirmed as his successor less than 24 hours later.

Out of work since leaving Manchester United last December, Mourinho now has another opportunity to coach in the Premier League while Tottenham will hope to kick on and start winning trophies having fallen short on so many occasions over the years.

Time will tell whether or not the link up works out as desired for all parties concerned, but Neville is convinced that there are alternative motives behind the decision from both sides.

For Mourinho, the Sky Sports pundit believes that the Portuguese tactician is looking to re-set and re-establish himself after his spell at Man Utd, and an opportunity to stay in London and deliver on Tottenham’s objectives could ultimately help him land a job with one of Europe’s elite moving forward.

On the other side with Levy, he believes that the Spurs chief has gone with Mourinho as the safest bet to get them back into the Champions League next season to continue to bring in the crucial financial boost that comes with it after their new stadium was built and their wage bill continues to increase.

It’s easy to see where Neville is coming from and it has to be said that there is a lot of sense behind those touted reasons for both sides to reach an agreement. Time will tell if they both hold up their ends of the bargain though if that’s the case and just how long they will stick with each other.

Things started well for Mourinho this past weekend, as he saw his side secure a 3-2 win over West Ham on Saturday as they moved up to 10th spot in the Premier League table. Whether that was just an immediate boost after a managerial change or a sign of things to come remains to be seen.