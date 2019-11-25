Former Tottenham man Garth Crooks has sent a message to Dele Alli after naming him in his Premier League team of the week.

The England international had an improved performance for Spurs in their 3-2 win away to West Ham, following a below-par run of form under previous manager Mauricio Pochettino.

With Jose Mourinho now in charge, this could be a fresh start for Alli, who has shown he can be a top performer on his day with some strong performances for club and country down the years.

It’s vital, however, that the 23-year-old can take this chance to impress Mourinho, who is not one to indulge players who aren’t giving it their all.

Despite Alli’s talents, Crooks has warned him that he’ll have to do more off the ball and show he’s a team player if he is to shine under the Portuguese tactician.

“The move into the space, the turn and the pass from Dele Alli for Son Heung-min to do what he does best was superb,” Crooks wrote in his column for BBC Sport.

“However, what took place minutes later in the match at West Ham was something out of a box of magic tricks.

“The ball is running out of play, it’s caught by Alli while falling to the ground and, while on the floor, the Tottenham forward back heels the ball into Son’s path – who then provides the perfect cross for Lucas Moura to slot home.

“If Alli is going to be a success under Jose Mourinho, he will have to do more off the ball. Chuntering under his breath when the manager substitutes him after 70 minutes will not endear him either. Mourinho is only interested in team players.”

Spurs fans will certainly be hoping this new link-up can work and that Mourinho can be the manager to get Alli to take his game to a higher level.