Video: Hourihane curls in brilliant free-kick to give Aston Villa lead vs Newcastle Utd

Aston Villa hosted Newcastle United in the Monday night game in the Premier League, and it was Conor Hourihane who gave Dean Smith’s side the lead.

It was a cagey encounter through the opening half hour as Villa continued to probe to try and find a way through while the Magpies looked dangerous with pace on the counter attack.

With both sides down in the bottom half of the table just above the relegation zone, they will have known the importance of the encounter, and perhaps the first goal will prove to be crucial.

Hourihane was the man to break the deadlock for Villa, and as seen in the video below, the midfield ace did it in some style following a clever free-kick routine with captain Jack Grealish, before Hourihane curled his effort round the wall and into the back of the net.

It gave Martin Dubravka no chance in the Newcastle goal as he watched the ball sail into the back of the net, and he was busy picking the ball out again shortly after as Anwar El Ghazi doubled Villa’s lead as Hourihane turned provider.

Smith will be delighted with the quality shown on set-pieces for the two goals, but he will hope his side can now hold on to their lead and secure three potentially crucial points.

