Lecce held Cagliari to a 2-2 draw on Monday in a dramatic encounter which saw three red cards and an injury-time equaliser for the hosts.

Joao Pedro and Radja Nainggolan appeared to set the visitors on their way to securing all three points but with just seven minutes remaining, Gianluca Lapadula gave his side belief that they could snatch something from the game.

After scoring from the spot, he reduced their deficit to just one goal and Marco Calderoni was on hand to score in added time to spark wild scenes of celebrations.

However, there was a heated moment after the penalty as seen in the video below, with Lapadula coming to blows with Cagliari goalkeeper Robin Olsen after the latter kicked the ball away to try and prevent Lecce from quickly taking it back to the centre-circle.

Lapadula appeared to shove his head into Olsen’s face twice, before the shot-stopper then reacted and appeared to lash out with a punch.

Both men were left on the floor holding their faces as a result, but despite their hilarious attempts at pleading their innocence and blaming the other party, they both received their marching orders in the 85th minute.

Having looked in control for most of the game, it will be a huge blow for Cagliari to drop points in the manner that they did and to now also lose Olsen to suspension, although the draw does move them back into fourth place in the Serie A table.

? 2 red cards .. in the space of a few seconds! ? Gianluca Lapadula fires home the penalty, and immediately gets sent over following an altercation with Cagliari goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who also gets dismissed! ? pic.twitter.com/QfBQncoMJt — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) November 25, 2019