Worrying statistics expose KEY issue for Arsenal under Unai Emery

Arsenal’s struggles continued this past weekend as they were held at home by Southampton with the pressure increasing on Unai Emery.

The Gunners now sit in eighth place in the Premier League table after 13 games, as they stare at an eight-point gap between themselves and Chelsea in fourth spot.

Emery will know that he must start producing answers both in terms of the results and performances moving forward, but there is a common trend that has emerged during his time in charge of Arsenal that was discussed on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports.

As seen in the video below, pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville went in depth into some of the statistics behind how many changes the Spanish tactician makes.

He leads the way in players used and substitutions before the start of the 2nd half since the start of last season, while he has adopted different formations on a regular basis it seems while using a back four and a back three during his time at the Emirates.

On one hand, it could be seen as being tactically savvy and adjusting to the opposition to get the right results. However, if the results don’t arrive, it leads to criticism like this and question marks over whether or not he has worked out what his strongest side is yet while arguably even risking creating confusion within his own squad.

While there is an argument to be made that the top sides have to be flexible and versatile to compete across all competitions to win trophies, the likes of Liverpool and Man City have a top structure in place with key players knowing where they will be expected to have a positive influence.

Arsenal seem to be lacking that, particularly in defence, and perhaps the number of changes that Emery has been making as noted in this analysis piece below exposes that crucial issue.