Arsenal have reportedly contacted the representatives of former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri to discuss potentially replacing Unai Emery as Gunners manager.

The north London giants look in desperate need of a change, and it looks like movement could finally be happening as speculation hots up over Emery’s future.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has claimed the Spaniard’s position is delicate at the Emirates Stadium, despite suggesting it currently looks likely he will still be in charge for Thursday night’s Europa League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

And now the Transfer Window Podcast report on Allegri being approached by Arsenal, while an unscheduled board meeting on Emery has now been pencilled in for some time in the next 48 hours.

Allegri seems a strong candidate to come in at Arsenal, with the Italian tactician enjoying plenty of success in spells in charge of Juventus and AC Milan.

Of course, Arsenal represents a much tougher challenge right now due to the dominance of Liverpool and Manchester City and the various issues in this Gunners squad.

Allegri also wouldn’t have the kind of resources to work with at AFC that he enjoyed at Juve in particular, so it remains to be seen if he could translate his success in Serie A to similar success in the Premier League.

Most Gooners will surely now be desperate for any change, however, and it’s not often a big name and proven winner like Allegri is out of work and available.