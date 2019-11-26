Arsenal defender David Luiz has been slammed as a ‘disaster’ signing by pundit Jamie Carragher after his latest poor performance in the draw with Southampton.

The Gunners have won just once in their last eight games in all competitions, and none of their last six, putting manager Unai Emery under real pressure.

The Spanish tactician doesn’t look to be able to impose his vision onto this Arsenal squad – either that, or it’s just not a very good vision.

As well as tactics and performance levels, Arsenal have made some questionable signings in Emery’s reign, with Luiz perhaps the biggest flop of all.

The Brazil international joined from rivals Chelsea on deadline day but has looked hugely unconvincing so far at the Emirates Stadium.

Carragher was hugely critical of Luiz for his role in Arsenal’s latest sloppy performance at home to Southampton, and laid into Emery in general for causing confusion at the club with his poor decisions.

“Unai Emery hasn’t adapted, he’s created confusion,” Carragher told Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, as quoted by the Metro.

“Confusion in the crowd, confusion with his players and confusion for himself.

“In this one game against Southampton, I think in some ways it almost sums up the 18 months of Emery at Arsenal, really.

“David Luiz, a player they brought in during the summer who I actually thought it might not have been a bad signing but it’s been a disaster for them.”

Arsenal fans will surely agree with this and now be itching for a quick change in management as there are so many big names out there who are currently available, such as Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri.