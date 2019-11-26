It could be an interesting question for Arsenal fans – would you accept the rest of this season being a disaster if it meant getting a proven and successful manager next Summer?

Obviously there would be plenty of concerns that the board wouldn’t act that decisively, Emery might have a reasonable run of results and the board would reward him with a big new contract. That would mean the whole farce could start all over again.

Max Allegri has been linked with the job in recent weeks, and has a proven track record of winning trophies. Juventus were always a giant club but he took over from Antonio Conte and solidified them as the only dominant force in Italy.

Unfortunately, it sounds like the Italian is not looking to return to management this season:

Massimiliano Allegri has been linked with the role to replace Emery but he does not plan to return to management until the summer at the earliest. [Goal] #afc pic.twitter.com/VJXSyzoOVu — afcstuff (@afcstuff) November 26, 2019

At this point it’s not even clear if Allegri would consider taking over at The Emirates. It’s reasonable to think there could be job openings in Manchester or Madrid after this season while the Bayern Munich job is still held by a caretaker.

All of those opportunities could be more appealing that the Arsenal job just now, so it does look like they may have to look somewhere else for the eventual successor to Emery.