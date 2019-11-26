Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly asked super-agent Jorge Mendes to be kept in the loop on the future of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international has shone for Sporting in recent times, looking like a potentially world class playmaker who could shine for a bigger club and in a more competitive league.

Fernandes has previously been linked with Spurs by A Bola, and now it seems new manager Mourinho is prepared to potentially revive the deal in the future, according to 90min.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham can win the race for Fernandes’ signature, with other top clubs perhaps likely to be interested in him if he becomes available.

The 25-year-old would, however, be a particularly important signing for THFC due to the situation with Christian Eriksen.

Fernandes is a similar style of player and could be ideal to replace the Denmark international as he nears the end of his contract with Spurs.

Fans will just have to hope Mourinho’s connections with an influential agent like Mendes can give their club the advantage in any potential transfer battle.