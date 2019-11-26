Manchester United look that bit closer to potentially sealing the transfer of Christian Eriksen as it looks almost certain now that he’s decided not to stay at Tottenham.

The Denmark international has long been linked strongly with Man Utd, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previously reported to have spoken to him directly over the summer transfer window.

Eriksen has also been linked with big names like Real Madrid, and it has previously looked like he might favour a move abroad over a switch to Old Trafford.

Still, United look to have been given a boost if they do want to try again for the 27-year-old as he’s just snubbed Tottenham’s latest offer of a new contract.

Christian #Eriksen has rejected a #Tottenham’s bid for renewing his contract until 2024 (wages of €9M a year). In summer he will leave as a free agent. #Inter, #PSG and #RealMadrid are really interested in him. #transfers #THFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) November 25, 2019

That’s according to journalist Nicolo Schira, who reports that Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are among Eriksen’s suitors.

Still, with MUFC being linked with similar players in the form of James Maddison and Bruno Fernandes, one imagines there’s still some potential for them to try again for Eriksen.

The former Ajax man seems an ideal fit for what Solskjaer needs in his squad after a poor start to the season.