Barcelona have named their 18-man squad for the Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night, and it includes an injury boost.

The Catalan giants go into the game top of Group F, but with Dortmund just a point behind and third-placed Inter four points adrift, they still have work to do to secure their place in the knockout stage.

In turn, they can ill-afford a slip-up at the Nou Camp this week, and Ernesto Valverde has been handed a timely boost as Clement Lenglet has been included in his squad for the encounter.

The 24-year-old missed the win over Leganes over the weekend due to a knee injury, with Mundo Deportivo hinting earlier this week that Barcelona would receive a boost as he returned to training with the rest of the group.

Particularly with Nelson Semedo and Jordi Alba missing out due to injury issues of their own and Gerard Pique out through suspension, the last thing that Valverde needed was another key absentee in defence to leave him short of options.

As confirmed in the club’s tweet below, Lenglet has been given the green light to feature and is included in the squad, and so time will tell whether or not he’s passed fit to start with Samuel Umtiti a possible defensive partner for him in the heart of the backline.

The rest is as expected with Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez all set to feature, while Arthur returns too after failing to secure a place in the squad for the Leganes outing.

Time will tell if Barcelona pass what will be a tricky test for them as the pressure will certainly be on in front of an expectant home crowd looking for a positive performance and result to seal their place in the next round.