Real Madrid host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday night and Zinedine Zidane has unsurprisingly named a strong starting line-up.

The La Liga giants start the night in second place in Group A, and while they know a point will be enough to secure qualification, they could still have their sights set on top spot.

In order to claim that, they’ll have to secure a win as they’re five points adrift of leaders PSG ahead of kickoff, and so time will tell if they are able to get the better of their rivals on this occasion.

As seen in the club’s tweet below, Zidane has named a star-studded XI, although Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Rodrygo and Luka Jovic will all have to settle for a place on the bench.

It’s the decision to take Modric out of the starting line-up which has seemingly irked the fans below, as they believe that the midfield stalwart should perhaps have started this encounter given the experience, leadership and composure he brings in the middle of the pitch.

Further, he was in fine form at the weekend as he scored and grabbed two assists in the 3-1 win over Real Sociedad, and so perhaps that makes the decision all the more puzzling unless Zidane feels he needs to be rested in midweek.

That in turn also led to question marks being raised over Isco’s inclusion, but time will tell whether or not the change of personnel and shape from Zidane works out as intended to get the better of Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Real Madrid are going well domestically as they sit level on points at the top of the La Liga table alongside Barcelona, and after a slow start, they’ve pulled themselves back into contention in the Champions League to sit on the brink of advancing to the next stage.

Nevertheless, to perhaps help to fully convince themselves and grow belief within the camp that they can compete this season, a win over a talented rival like PSG would surely do their confidence wonders moving forward.

