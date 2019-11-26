Manchester United staff are reportedly convinced they’re going to win the race for the transfer of Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

The exciting 19-year-old has been on fire this season with 26 goals in 18 games, attracting interest from all across Europe in a potential £85million transfer.

Haaland recently dropped a hint at moving to Man Utd after following the club on Twitter, but he’s also been linked as a top transfer target for their rivals Liverpool.

It remains to be seen where the Norway international will end up, but The Athletic claim that staff around Carrington seem very confident the player is Old Trafford-bound.

It’s claimed they are ‘convinced’ Haaland will choose United over other offers, with the player’s father visiting Carrington in what could end up being a major development in the saga.

Beating rivals Liverpool to this deal would make it doubly satisfying as they surely can’t afford to see Jurgen Klopp’s side becoming even stronger in attack.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side struggling up front this season, the signing of Haaland, even for huge money, considering his lack of experience, makes a lot of sense.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have not really stepped up this season following the summer exits of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.

Haaland could be ideal to add more goals to this side, while MUFC have also been linked with big names like Timo Werner, Moussa Dembele and Mario Mandzukic up front.