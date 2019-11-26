Former Barcelona and Inter striker Samuel Eto’o accepted to Harvard University

We usually see most players enter management or coaching when they retire from playing. Some might go into the media in some way, but we’re starting to see a few players go into the business world as well.

Obviously it might not be the best idea to follow in Gerard Pique’s footsteps and have your business activities start to impact on your playing career. Another former Barcelona player to go in a similar direction is Samuel Eto’o, only he’s at lest waited until his career has ended.

According to a report from The Sun, the former Barca and Inter striker has been accepted to Harvard University for next year. It seems he will be studying business management after setting up his own betting firm in Cameroon.

The best thing about this whole story is the company is genuinely called Beto’o.

There could be a slightly sinister side to the story when you hear multiple reports coming out of Africa stating that young people are being caught up in gambling and losing vast amounts of money in the process.

Hopefully Samuel learns how to run a gambling firm with some kind of morals during his time at Harvard.